Lampard Speaks On Onyeka’s Fitness Ahead Coventry vs Bristol City

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has said Frank Onyeka is in contention to feature against Bristol City on Saturday.

Onyeka suffered a minor injury in Coventry’s 2-1 home win against Stoke City last weekend.

The defensive midfielder left the pitch 10 minutes after the break.

Lampard’s Fitness Update On Onyeka

Providing an update ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bristol City, Frank Lampard said: “He hasn’t trained much this week but he’s due to train today (Fri) so we’ll see how is for tomorrow.”

“Yeah, we’ll see how he is out there.”

Positive Coventry start

Onyeka has impressed since joining the Sky Blue on loan from Brentford last month.

,”When we recruited him, his playing profile was different to what we’ve got but also we are quite light on Premier League experience. Not many of our players have been exposed to the Premier League whereas lot of other team in the Championship have players who have lots of exposure to it, so there’s an experience and know-how to his game,” added Lampard.

“But he’s been a big impact on and off the pitch, and his professionalism has been really good and, clearly, he’s been a positive addition and he’s come in and helped out upturn in recent weeks.”

By Adeboye Amosu




