    Nigerian Youngster Trains With Bayern Munich First Team

    Nigerian left-back Richard Ajayi joined in with the Bayern Munich first team during Wednesday’s session.

    As reported by BILD (fcbinside.com) 16-year-old Richard Ajayi was allowed to train with the first team for the first time under coach Vincent Kompany

    For the left-back from the Bayern campus, it is an important step in his development. Ajayi is regarded internally as one of the most exciting talents in the record champions‘ youth academy.

    He has played a central role in Munich’s U-17 side this season, where Ajayi is a regular and has made 14 appearances so far.

    Also Ajayi has been given several opportunities to help out with the U-19s.


