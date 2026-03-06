Iwobi Nominated For Fulham’s February GOTM Award

Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Fulham’s Goal of the Month for February, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi was nominated for his superb strike in Fulham’s thrilling 3-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Nigeria international received a pass from Harry Wilson in the 85th minute, and calmly slotted the ball past Sunderland goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old has so far registered four goals , and three assists in the Premier League this season.

Iwobi last won the individual accolade in February 2024.

Raúl Jiménez, Kevin, Jonah Kusi-Asare, Harrison Reed, Anna Grey, and Macauley Zepa are the other players nominated for the award.

Fans can vote for a goal of their choice on the club’s official website.

By Adeboye Amosu




