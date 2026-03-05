No Clause In Osimhen’s Contract — Galatasaray Chief Ozbek

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has confirmed that Victor Osimhen’s contract does not include a release clause.

Osimhen has recently been linked with European giants Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Juventus made an attempt to sign the former Lille forward from Napoli two years ago.

Ozbek On Osimhen’s Future

Ozbek insisted Osimhen’s agreement with Galatasaray does not include a release clause which would allow any club to sign the striker for a pre-arranged fee.

“There is no release clause in Osimhen’s contract. He is an extremely successful footballer who will serve Galatasaray for many years,” Ozbek told Fanatik.

“Perhaps the amount was considered high on the day we signed him, but today the prevailing view in football circles is that the transfer fee was low and the player’s value is much higher.”

The 27-year-old joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September 2024.

The move was made permanent for €75m the following year.

The Nigeria international has scored 53 goals in 65 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray.

His contract with Galatasaray will expire in June 2029.

By Adeboye Amosu



