Galatasaray President Hails ‘Extraordinary’ Osimhen

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has labelled Victor Osimhen an “extraordinary” player, reports Completesports.com.

The 27-year-old helped the Yellow and Reds win a domestic double during his loan spell in the 2024/25 season.

Galatasaray splashed a record-breaking €75 to sign him last summer from Napoli.

This season, the Nigeria international has scored 17 goals and registered six assists across all competitions.

Ozbek said Osimhen is one of the most exciting strikers in the history of the club.

“Among centre-forwards who have come to Galatasaray throughout history, Victor Osimhen is the player who excites me the most after Metin Oktay. Extraordinary.

“We follow Osimhen with admiration even when watching him in training. He performs there as if he’s in match tempo. We’re afraid he’ll get injured.”



