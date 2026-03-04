Edwards Hails Arokodare After Wolves’ Victory Over Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has lauded Tolu Arokodare for his impressive performance in the club’s win over Liverpool.

Arokodare rose from the bench to inspire the Old Gold to a 2-1 victory over the title holders at the Molineux on Tuesday night.

The Nigeria international provided the assist for Rodrigo Gomes’ opener in the 78th minute.

The 25-year-old also caused problems for Liverpool’s defence with his physical presence and skill on the ball.

Edwards applauded Arokodare’s and other substitutes for their their role in the win.

“Then it was just about winning, but the impact from the subs were great, and the lads that started the game were really good as well,” the gaffer was quoted by the club’s official website.

Arokodare has contributed two goals and one assist in 26 league appearances for Wolves this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



