    Bayern Munich Consider Osimhen As Kane’s Successor

    Adeboye Amosu
    Osimhen

    Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged as a summer target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

    The Bavarian have lined the striker up as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

    Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is an admirer of Osimhen.

    There are considerations internally about potentially moving on from Kane to facilitate a change in profile up front.

    Osimhen has been in impressive form for Galatasaray this season, netting 17 times across all competitions.

    However, well-placed sources remain sceptical that Bayern are actively looking to part ways with Kane.

    They could however change their stance if circumstances shifted before the end of the season.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

