Bayern Munich Consider Osimhen As Kane’s Successor

Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged as a summer target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian have lined the striker up as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is an admirer of Osimhen.

There are considerations internally about potentially moving on from Kane to facilitate a change in profile up front.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for Galatasaray this season, netting 17 times across all competitions.

However, well-placed sources remain sceptical that Bayern are actively looking to part ways with Kane.

They could however change their stance if circumstances shifted before the end of the season.



