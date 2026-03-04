Arokodare Hails Wolves’ Huge Victory Over Liverpool

Tolu Arokodare has lauded Wolverhampton Wanderers’ home win against Liverpool, reports Completesports.com.

The Old Gold stunned the champions 2-1 at the Molineux on Tuesday night.

Arokodare, who replaced Adam Armstrong in the 59th minute set up Rodrigo Gomes for Wolves’ first goal 12 minutes from time.

Mohamed Salah restored parity for Liverpool in the 83rd minute.

André however netted the winning goal for the hosts in stoppage time.

Reflecting on the match, Arokodare said he was pleased with the result.

“Late but we’ll take it. BIG +3,” the Nigeria international wrote on his Snapchat account.

The 25-year-old has registered two goals, and one assist in 26 league outings for Wolves this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



