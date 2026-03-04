Friendly: Cameroon Coach Rues Defeat To Super Falcons

Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon head coach Mike Ndoumou has expressed disappointment with his team’s defeat to the Super Falcons.

Cameroon fell 3-1 to the Super Falcons in a friendly at the Military Stadium, Yaoundé on Tuesday night.

The Indomitable Lionesses claimed a 1-0 win over the African champions in the first of their pre-2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations friendly last Saturday.

Nigeria however avenged the defeat with a commanding display in the second friendly.

The hosts scored the game’s curtain raiser through Christiane in the seventh minute.

The Super Falcons however fought back through goals from Chiwendu Ihezuo, Omorinsola Babajide and Michelle Alozie.

Ndoumou said they gave Justine Madugu’s side too much room to control the game.

“We let Nigeria lay siege on us and play in our half. The goals came very quickly,” he said in his post-match reaction.

“We are still in preparation, and until the official CAF statement is released, we will continue to work towards WAFCON.”

By Adeboye Amosu




