‘He Has Special Talents’ — Trabzonspor Coach Lavishes Praise On Onuachu

Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke has heaped plaudits on Paul Onuachu following the forward’s impressive display against Istanbul Başakşehir, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu was on target in Trabzonspor’s 4-2 victory over Istanbul Başakşehir in their Turkish Cup encounter on Tuesday night.

It was the forward’s second goal in the competition this season.

The Nigeria international has now scored 20 goals across all competitions for the Black Sea Storm in the current campaign.

Tekke Lauds Onuachu

“When Onuachu first arrived, I called him the top scorer,” Tekke remarked.

“He has special talents, but what I want from him is to be even better.

“If he doesn’t lose some balls easily, he will score more goals.

“We are very happy to have him.”

He added: “What I like most about him is how he works hard in training.

“We need to thank both him and the team. These kids really work hard. They try to do whatever we tell them immediately.”

By Adeboye Amosu



