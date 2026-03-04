I’m Not Surprised With Onuachu’s Goal Scoring Performance At Trabzonspor –Ex-International

Former Nigerian international Patrick Pascal has disclosed that he’s not surprised with Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu’s goal scoring form at Trabzonspor.



Onuachu has netted 18 goals in 21 appearances this ongoing season for his Turkish club.



In response to his impressive performance, Pascal said in an interview with Footy Africa that the Nigerian international has been in remarkable form for Trabzonspor, a stark contrast to the challenging 18-month stint he faced at Southampton.

“Paul Onuachu is a very good number nine. He’s doing well in the Turkish league with Trabzonspor and having a strong season, scoring most of their goals and even providing assists. In the national team, he bonds well with everyone.



“His attitude toward teammates is excellent, and he’s a true professional. I’ve never seen him have problems with anyone in camp. So I’m not surprised by how well he’s performing at Trabzonspor.



“Sometimes in football, changing clubs doesn’t always mean a player will continue performing at their best. A player can move somewhere new and struggle, then go elsewhere and rediscover form. It depends on the coach, the environment, and many other factors.



“Take Mohamed Salah for example. When he was at Chelsea F.C. under José Mourinho, he didn’t perform at his best. But after moving and eventually joining Liverpool F.C., he became one of the best attackers in the world. Environment matters a lot,” he added.



