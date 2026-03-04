Arokodare Reflects On Tough Start To Premier League Life

Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare admitted that the move to the Premier League has been more difficult than he expected, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international linked up with Wolves from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk last summer.

Arokodare Admits Tough Start

Arokodare confessed his first matches in England were a struggle.

“The two leagues are comparable: physically demanding, intense, and fast. But in the Premier League, you have to double your efforts,” he told Het Nieuwslbad.

“It wasn’t easy, I admit. My first matches were a struggle, I struggled. It was even harder than I expected. I’ve made progress since then, but I’m not where I want to be yet.”

Ready To Learn

Arokodare has scored twice in the Premier League, with Wolves also battling relegation.

“I knew I wasn’t coming here on holiday, that I’d have to fight. So, not much has changed in that respect. I was fighting with Genk, and now I’m fighting with Wolves. Then for the title, now to stay up n the league,” he said.

“I want to learn from this and become stronger. But it goes without saying that it’s tough being top scorer last season and now not even close to double figures.”

By Adeboye Amosu



