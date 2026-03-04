Arokodare Gets Very Good Rating In Wolves 2-1 Win Against Liverpool

Tolu Arokodare got a very good rating after helping Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Molineaux on Tuesday night.

Arokodare, who came on in the 59th minute, provided the assist for Wolves opening goal on 57 minutes scored by Rodrigo Gomes.

It was his first assist (two goals) in 25 appearances in the English topflight this season.

The Nigeria international combined with fellow substitute Gomes to break the deadlock with the home side’s first attempt of the evening.

Arokodare did superbly to hold the ball up before threading Gomes through on goal, and he lifted the ball over Alisson to find the back of the net.

Following his performance for the relegation-threatened side, Arokodare got seven out of 10 ratings which was done by Sky Sports.

Despite the win, Wolves remain bottom with 16 points and are 11 points from safety.

For the Reds, it is blow in their pursuit of Champions League qualification, as they are in fifth place on 48 points, and three points away from fourth spot.

By James Agberebi



