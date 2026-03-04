Babajide Celebrates Super Falcons’ Victory Over Cameroon

Rinsola Babajide has celebrated Nigeria’s victory over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons defeated their hosts 3-1 in a pre -2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations friendly at the Military Stadium, Yaoundé on Tuesday.

Justine Madugu’s side fell 1-0 to the Indomitable Lionesses in the first friendly.

Babajide registered a goal ,and an assist for the Super Falcons in the second game.

Chiwendu Ihezuo, and Michelle Alozie were also on target for the reigning African champions.

“Great reaction from the team today ⚽️ + 🅰️ 🦅 🇳🇬 #11,” the AS Roma star wrote on X.

The Super Falcons will now shift attention to their preparation for WAFCON 2026.

