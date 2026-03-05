NPFL: Rangers Can Overtake Rivers United To Win Ninth Title — Agbim

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Chigozie Agbim has exclusively told Completesports.com that his boyhood club, Rangers International F.C., have the potential to overhaul Rivers United F.C. at the summit of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Professional Football League standings and win their ninth domestic top-flight title.

Enyimba have won the league title nine times — the most by any Nigerian club. They are closely followed by the Coal City Flying Antelopes, Rangers, who have lifted the title eight times.

Rivers United currently sit top of the 2025/2026 NPFL table with 49 points and two games in hand, while Rangers occupy second position with 47 points.

Rangers Closing Gap On Rivers United In NPFL Title Race

However, Agbim told Completesports.com that the indices point to a potential photo-finish title race this season, citing Rangers’ resurgence since the second stanza of the campaign began.

“I think it’s a difficult and interesting league so far. And you are beginning to see a real title race between Rivers United and Rangers,” Agbim told Completesports.com on Thursday.

“No doubt Rivers United are top of the table and still have two games in hand. If you check the table, you can see that there isn’t much of a points gap between the teams — two or three points. This extends even to the teams lower down the table.

“What this shows is that the league is competitively difficult and very interesting. But I think Rangers can do it because right now they are playing the game of their lives.”

Rangers Resurgence Linked To Ilechukwu’s Return

Agbim also spoke about Rangers’ resurgence since the second stanza of the league, noting that it could be further strengthened with the return of Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu from national team duty.

“I believe this could be down to the fact that Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has fully rejoined them after his national assignment with the Super Eagles. No doubt his assistant, Ekeh Kenechukwu, did well when Ilechukwu was away on national duty.

“But since the head coach returned, Rangers have not looked back one bit. So, with ten games to go, I believe Rangers can fight for the title if they maintain the current tempo.”

Agbim Backs Flying Antelopes’ Title Push

The 41-year-old Agbim also revealed that he still regularly visits the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to watch his former club and support them alongside other fans.

“For me, ‘once a Ranger, always a Ranger’. I’m always at the stadium to watch them play and support them like every other fan or supporter of the Coal City Flying Antelopes.

“The prayer of every Rangers fan is for the team to win the league this season, irrespective of which team is currently on top of the table.

“Ten games is still huge — that’s 30 points to play for. Anything can still happen and I believe there will be a massive celebration in Enugu at the end of the season,” Agbim emphasised.

By Sab Osuji



