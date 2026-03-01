NPFL: Mangut Laments Nasarawa United’s Loss To Rangers

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has lamented his team’s defeat to Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

The Solid Miners fell 2-0 to Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

Godwin Obaje, and Chidiebere Nwobodo got the goals for the Flying Antelopes.

Mangut praised his players for their spirited display in the game.

“We did our best, but it was not enough to earn us any decent outcome,” Mangut told club’s media.

“Yes, we expected a very difficult match today because both teams were on the same points and chasing the same race.

“We tried to press high so they could be disoriented, however, we were unable to utilize our chances, whereas they took advantage of theirs, even though we played better. I give credit to them, nonetheless.

“The league is getting tougher as we approach the end of the season. Every point earned matters a lot at this closing stages of the league.

“We will keep fighting till the end of the season to reap our goals for the campaign.”

By Adeboye Amosu





