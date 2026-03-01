We Need To Solve Our Red Card Problems –Rosenior Laments Another Chelsea Player Sending Off

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has said he and his team must solve their disciplinary issue following another sending off.

Chelsea have now had seven players sent off in the Premier League this season after Pedro Neto was shown two yellow cards in the span of three minutes in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Rosenior has been in charge for seven games and Chelsea have finished with only 10 players twice now, in back-to-back games after Wesley Fofana was given his matching orders last weekend against Burnley.

“It’s been the same story for the last three games,” Rosenior said. “You have performances to get results and it’s the same story.

Also Read: These Are Key Games That You Have To Win –Vieira Reacts To Arsenal’s Win Against Chelsea

“It’s the same story — in the ascendancy in all three games. What I never do, win or lose a game, is start pointing the finger at players, but it is clear what we need to improve.

“It’s not our football, it’s not our attacking play. We need to make sure we are ruthless in both boxes. To concede two goals from corners and get another red card, that has been the story of our season and it’s been the story of the last few games.

“I have respect for the previous manager Enzo [Maresca]. I don’t speak about what happened before, but it is starting to happen with me. That’s something I felt we had addressed. We went 10 games without a red card, now two in two games and that’s a problem we need to solve.”



