EXCLUSIVE: Akwuegbu Backs Iheanacho’s Super Eagles Recall Ahead Of Unity Cup Showdown

Former Nigeria striker, Ben Akwuegbu, has voiced his desire for the inclusion of Celtic and Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, in the Super Eagles squad that will face Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India in next month’s four-nation Unity Cup tournament billed for Charlton Athletic FC Stadium, United Kingdom, from 26 to 30 May, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho’s International And Club Contributions

Iheanacho has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 58 appearances for the senior national team, the Super Eagles. He has also netted six goals and registered one assist for Celtic across all competitions so far this season. The 29-year-old forward has represented Nigeria at all age-grade levels and is currently on the books of Celtic FC, Scotland.

Akwuegbu Impressed By Attacker’s Form At Celtic

Akwuegbu was among the cheering crowd at the 60,411-capacity Celtic Park Stadium when Iheanacho was in action for Celtic, helping his side to a 3–1 win against Falkirk in a Scottish Premier League clash.

Also Read: Iheanacho Can Offer More To Celtic — Sutton

‘Austria Bomber’, as Akwuegbu is fondly called, said he saw immense quality and potential in Iheanacho, stressing that he still has much to offer at the senior level, hence his insistence that the left-footed forward should be included in the Unity Cup squad.

“Iheanacho still has more to offer to the Super Eagles,” Akwuegbu declared after watching him during the clash against Falkirk.

“Though he didn’t score in the game, he was in superb form. He contributes goals and assists for the team as they pile pressure on league leaders Hearts.

“I feel he deserves to be recalled to the Super Eagles squad as they get set for Super Cup defence next month in London.

Also Read: AFCON Winner Backs Iheanacho For Super Eagles Return

“His partnership with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Samuel Chukwueze will be deadly to any opposition defence and will help the team defend their title again.”

Iheanacho’s AFCON Snub And Redemption Push

Akwuegbu’s call for Iheanacho’s Super Eagles recall comes on the heels of the forward’s exclusion from the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco, where the Super Eagles finished third.

Iheanacho joined Celtic from Spanish La Liga side Sevilla in 2025.

Unity Cup Outlook And NFF Commendation

The 2026 edition of the Unity Cup kicks off from 26 to 30 May in London, and as perennial champions, the Super Eagles will aim to retain their title this summer.

Similarly, Akwuegbu praised the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, for what he described as his ‘tireless efforts’ in improving football in the country—not only for the Super Eagles, but also for other national teams and the domestic leagues: NPFL, NNL and NLO.

By Sab Osuji



