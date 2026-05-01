Onyedika Rejects Fresh Deal From Club Brugge

Raphael Onyedika has turned down a new contract from Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international is seeking to leave Club Brugge this summer.

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad reports that Club Brugge have been trying for some time to get Onyedika to sign a new contract, but he has so far turned down their offers.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray, and German side Wolfsburg in January.

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Club Brugge however prevented the defensive midfielder from leaving.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet SC Freiburg 2.631 1xbet X Draw 3.675 1xbet VFL Wolfsburg 2.753 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights VfL Wolfsburg under 1.5 goals VfL Wolfsburg scored less than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. SC Freiburg halftime lead SC Freiburg has led at halftime in 6 of their last 10 home matches. SC Freiburg win VfL Wolfsburg has lost 9 of their last 15 matches in the Bundesliga.

Premier League club Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring the player’s transfer situation.

Onyedika joined Club Brugge from Danish side FC Midtylland in 2022.

He has around one year left on his contract with the 19-time Belgian champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



