Derby County Star Awaits Clearance To Feature For Super Eagles

Derby County midfielder David Ozoh is currently awaiting clearance from the English Football Association to switch allegiance and represent the Super Eagles.

Ozoh, who was born in Valencia, Spain to Nigerian parents moved to England at a young age.

The 20-year-old has made five appearances for England at the U-18 level.

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The central midfielder is in line to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the Unity Cup tournament later this month.

The Super Eagles also have two other friendlies lined up against Poland, and Portugal in June.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AFC Bournemouth 1.646 1xbet X Draw 4.47 1xbet Crystal Palace 5.43 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Bournemouth has drawn 7 of their last 10 home matches. Bournemouth over 0.5 goals Bournemouth scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches. Over 1.5 goals 8 of the last 10 Bournemouth's home matches ended with more than 1.5 goals.

Ozoh is regarded as a direct replacement for injured Alex Iwobi, who recently suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Premier League club Fulham.

He is on loan at Sky Bet Championship club, Derby County from Crystal Palace.

The versatile midfielder has scored twice in 32 league appearances for the Rams this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



