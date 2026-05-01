Mastantuono Needs Time To Adapt At Real Madrid –Pastore

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has described Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono as an incredible talent but emphasized that, as an 18-year-old, he needs time to adapt and grow.



Pastore, in a chat with Marca, noted that unlike established superstars such as Vinícius Júnior or Kylian Mbappé, Mastantuono is not currently a player who can decide games entirely on his own.

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“He’s an 18-year-old kid. I wish I had arrived at Madrid at that age.



“He’s a very talented young player, and we have to give him time. He needs to adapt, and the team also needs to help him play his game.



“He’s a player who doesn’t make the difference alone like Vinicius or Mbappé; he needs to link up with others to create plays and get into the box. I think that with time, we’ll all discover the player he truly is.”



