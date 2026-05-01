Iran Will Participate In 2026 World Cup —FIFA President Insists

FIFA President Gianni Infantino insists Iran ‘will be participating’ in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, ruling out the possibility of an Italy recall.

There have been some significant doubts on whether Iran would or even could take part in the competition this summer, considering they are currently embroiled in a war with the USA and Israel.

Making things even more complicated is that Iran were drawn in a group where their matches will be in the United States of America.

Iran were the only country not represented at Thursday’s FIFA congress in Vancouver, but Infantino took the opportunity to make a statement.

“Of course, Iran will play in the United States of America,” Infantino said (via Football Italia).The reason for that is simple, because we have to unite. We have to bring people together.”

Also Read: Trump’s Envoy Asks FIFA To Replace Iran With Italy In 2026 World Cup

If Iran had withdrawn or been excluded from the tournament, then FIFA would need to find a replacement, and Italy were well placed as the highest ranking nation to fail the qualifying process.

This was largely pushed by Donald Trump’s special envoy, Italian-American Paolo Zampolli, who claimed only this week that Italy had ‘more than a 50 per cent chance’ of being recalled for the World Cup.

Most of those representing Italian football have insisted they would not want to be added to the tournament this way.

The World Cup kicks off on June 11, with Iran set to play New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, then Egypt in Seattle on June 26.



