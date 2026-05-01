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    Unity Cup: Ticket Sales Open For Super Eagles Vs Zimbabwe

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Organisers of the 2026 Unity Cup have opened ticket sales for the semi-final showdown between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Zimbabwe.

    The Super Eagles will take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the first semi-final at the Valley, home ground of the Sky Bet Championship club, Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, 26 May.

    Fans can purchase tickets online through tickets.unitycup.com.

    Read Also:2026 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets vs Malawi Will Take Place In Ikenne —NFF Confirms

    Last year finalists Jamaica will face India in the second semi-final also at the Valley on Wednesday, 27 May.

    The third-place play-off, and final will hold at the Valley on Saturday, 30 May.

    The Super Eagles are the defending champions of the invitational friendly tournament.

    Éric Chelle’s side edged the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica 5–4 on penalties in last year’s final after both teams played out a 2–2 draw in regulation time.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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