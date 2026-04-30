2026 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets vs Malawi Will Take Place In Ikenne —NFF Confirms

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup first leg qualifier between Falconets and Malawi on Saturday, will take place inside the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Earlier on Thursday, there were unconfirmed reports that the first leg clash will be moved to the MKO Abiola stadium in Abeokuta.

In a chat with Completesports.com, NFF Director of Communications, Demola Olajire, said there is the possibility that the game could be moved.

According to Olajire, the possibility of the game taking place in Abeokuta was very high.

He, however, later informed Completesports.com that the game will actually hold in Ikenne.

Meanwhile, Malawi had their second training session on Thursday in Ikenne ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Falconets.

By James Agberebi in Ikenne, Ogun State



