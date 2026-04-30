Iwobi Ruled Out Of Fulham Vs Arsenal

Fulham manager Marco Silva has confirmed that Alex Iwobi will miss the side’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal.
The Whites will be away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
The Nigeria international sustained a hamstring injury in Fulham’s 0-0 draw against Brentford two weeks ago.
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The 29-year-old missed the London club’s 1-0 victory over Burnley last weekend.
Silva revealed that the versatile midfielder is not fit to feature against Mikel Arteta’s men
“Alex [Iwobi] is out still, plus Kevin. Kenny [Tete], we will have to see how he reacts from the last two sessions. He can probably be involved in the game,” Silva told the club’s official website
“We have some doubts on some players, but we will assess them tomorrow to see how they react from things that happened in the week.”