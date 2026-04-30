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    Mount: Man United Can Win Premier League Next Season

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Mason Mount

    Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has expressed his confidence that the Red Devils can win the Premier League next season, citing the squad’s quality and the mentality.

    After a strong 2025/26 campaign under Michael Carrick, Mount, in a chat with the club’s website, stated that Man United can end their 13-year title drought by focusing on consistency and replicating performances against top teams.

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    “I think we have the quality to. I have a goal of winning the Premier League. Obviously I’ve won the Champions League already, but can we do that? Yes, I think we can as a group. We have to have that kind of mentality.

    “It may seem a little bit far away, but you have to have that mentality to really push yourself as a group. We’ve shown what we can do against the big teams already; Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, you know.

    “We’ve already shown that this season, so we definitely can do it. It’s about now doing it on a bigger stage in the Champions League and doing it more consistently in the Premier League. Hopefully, be a massive part of that moving forward next season. Yeah, it’s a goal: I want to win the Premier League.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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