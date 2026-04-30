2026 U-20 WWCQ: Malawi Hold Second Training Ahead Falconets Clash

Malawi had their second training session today (Thursday) ahead of Saturday’s first leg, final round qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup with Nigeria’s Falconets.

The team had their second session inside the Remo Stars stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Their first session took place yesterday (Wednesday) inside the same venue.

The winner between the Falconets and Malawi will qualify for the U-20 women’s World Cup in Poland.

To get to the final round of the qualifiers the Falconets edged out Senegal on a 3-1 aggregate win.

As for Malawi they saw off Guinea-Bissau 6-2 aggregate scoreline win to advance.



By James Agberebi in Ikenne, Ogun State



