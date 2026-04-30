NWFL:Nasarawa Amazons, Abia Angels Clinch Super Six Spots

Nasarawa Amazons, and Ibom Angels have booked their spots in the Nigeria Women Football League , NWFL, Super Six, reports Completesports.com.

The Amazons secured qualification in style, coming from behind to defeat Sunshine Queens 2-1 in Lafia.

After falling behind early, Bibiana Odoh turned the game around with a quickfire brace to complete a crucial comeback victory.

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Chris Danjuma’s side finished in second position last year.

Abia Angels reached the Super Six for the first time ever, with a game to spare following a 0-0 draw against Dannaz Ladies.

The Umuahia club narrowly missed out last season, losing the race to Remo Stars Ladies.



