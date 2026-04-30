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    NWFL:Nasarawa Amazons, Abia Angels Clinch Super Six Spots

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nasarawa Amazons, and Ibom Angels have booked their spots in the Nigeria Women Football League , NWFL, Super Six, reports Completesports.com.

    The Amazons secured qualification in style, coming from behind to defeat Sunshine Queens 2-1 in Lafia.

    After falling behind early, Bibiana Odoh turned the game around with a quickfire brace to complete a crucial comeback victory.

    Read Also:NNL Super Four Champions To Earn N10m

    Chris Danjuma’s side finished in second position last year.

    Abia Angels reached the Super Six for the first time ever, with a game to spare following a 0-0 draw against Dannaz Ladies.

    The Umuahia club narrowly missed out last season, losing the race to Remo Stars Ladies.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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