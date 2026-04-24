NNL Super Four Champions To Earn N10m

The Nigeria National League, NNL, Super Four champions will take home ₦10 million, Completesports.com reports.

The three other participants will each pocket ₦2 million.

National Sports Commission, NSC, Director General Bukola Olopade, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and Remo Stars Chairman Kunle Soname led the roll call of administrators at the draw ceremony in Lagos, Friday.

Former internationals, Daniel Amokachi, and Victor Ikpeba were also in attendance.

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Sporting Lagos will face Ranchers Bees in the opening fixture of the NNL Super 4 tournament on Monday, 4 May.

The Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne will host all the matches in the competition.

Full Fixtures

Day 1: May 4

Sporting Lagos vs Ranchers Bees

Doma United vs Inter Lagos

Day 2: May 6

Ranchers Bees vs Inter Lagos

Sporting Lagos vs Doma United

Day 3: May 8

Doma United vs Ranchers Bees

Inter Lagos vs Sporting Lagos



