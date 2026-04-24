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    NNL Super Four Champions To Earn N10m

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
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    The Nigeria National League, NNL, Super Four champions will take home ₦10 million, Completesports.com reports.

    The three other participants will each pocket ₦2 million.

    National Sports Commission, NSC, Director General Bukola Olopade, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and Remo Stars Chairman Kunle Soname led the roll call of administrators at the draw ceremony in Lagos, Friday.

    Former internationals, Daniel Amokachi, and Victor Ikpeba were also in attendance.

    Read Also:NNL: Anistar Targets Early Rebuild As Abakaliki FC Eye Promotion Push

    Sporting Lagos will face Ranchers Bees in the opening fixture of the NNL Super 4 tournament on Monday, 4 May.

    The Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne will host all the matches in the competition.

    Full Fixtures

    Day 1: May 4
    Sporting Lagos vs Ranchers Bees
    Doma United vs Inter Lagos

    Day 2: May 6
    Ranchers Bees vs Inter Lagos
    Sporting Lagos vs Doma United

    Day 3: May 8
    Doma United vs Ranchers Bees
    Inter Lagos vs Sporting Lagos


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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