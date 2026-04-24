NNL: Anistar Targets Early Rebuild As Abakaliki FC Eye Promotion Push

Head Coach of Abakaliki FC, a second-tier side, Starplus Izuikem Anistar, has confirmed to Completesports.com that his team have begun preparations for the 2026/2027 Nigeria National League (NNL) season, less than two weeks after the conclusion of the 2025/2026 regular campaign, Completesports.com reports.

The ‘Rice Boys’ finished the 2025/2026 campaign in fourth position in the NNL Conference B standings with 25 points.

Now, Coach Anistar is embarking on early preparations to ensure he signs the best possible players capable of leading the team to top-flight promotion next season.

“You know there is a saying that an early start makes for a better ending,” Coach Izuikem began.

Anistar Focuses On Recruitment And Youth Development

“We granted the players five days’ rest immediately after the season ended, and we have since resumed training because of the President Federation Cup competition.

Also Read: NNL: Abakaliki FC Safe After Vital Win, Coach Anistar Relieved Ahead Final Fixture

“Now, we will play the final on Saturday, 25 April, against Cynosure FC. This is also part of our rebuilding process for next season.

“But most importantly, we have started recruiting players, and we are making effective use of the opportunity provided by the ongoing Nationwide League One (NLO) play-offs here in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to properly assess players we can sign.”

Building A Competitive Abakaliki FC Squad Under Anistar

“As a grassroots-oriented coach, I enjoy working with young players, and I am making the most of this NLO to identify talents we can sign for next season. That is why I have remained in Abakaliki.

“Do not forget, the 2026/2027 season is just a few months away, so we need to make hay while the sun shines. As a coach, I do not believe in a ‘fire brigade approach’ to anything.

“Now that I will begin the new season as Head Coach, it is important to start early and ensure proper recruitment before entering close camping,” Coach Anistar emphasised.

By Sab Osuji



