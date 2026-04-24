Nigerian Midfielder Celebrates Maiden Goal For Shakhtar Donetsk

Prosper Obah is brimming with excitement after netting his first-ever goal for Shakhtar Donetsk, reports Completesports.com.

Obah opened scoring for Shakhtar in the 2-1 victory over Zorya on Thursday night.

It was a well-taken effort as he capitalised on an error inside the Zorya box to make hay.

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Obah On Maiden Shakhtar Goal

” I feel happy! The first goal in a new team is always pleasant and very important in the context of the match and in general the fight for the title that we are striving for. Despite the outward calm, I am actually very happy inside,”Obah told the club’s official website.

” Of course, the importance of the goal is off the charts. The most important thing is that it helped to get three points for the team. At the same time, for me personally, my confidence, its importance is difficult to overestimate.”

Message From Turan

The 22-year-old also shared the message the team received from head coach Arda Turan ahead of the game.

“Yes, before every match he emphasises that we must give everything and do our best. Every time we train or prepare during the analysis, he emphasizes how important it is to take the initiative in the first minutes,”Obah added.

By Adeboye Amosu



