Joshua, Fury Fight Negotiations In Final Stages –Hearn

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has disclosed that negotiations are in the final stages for a massive heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua later this year.



Both Joshua and Fury are former two-time heavyweight champions but have never fought despite years of back-and-forth between the two. They came close to a 2021 bout, which ultimately fell through, a matchup that would have been for the undisputed title.



Speaking with iFL TV, Hearn stated that he’s expecting the fight to be held in London.



“We will have a contract and we haven’t signed a contract yet, but we are negotiating the final points in an agreement to come back to the ring in July and (then) fight Tyson Fury,” Hearn told iFL TV.

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“Once we sign up for that agreement, it is over to (Turki) for the staging. We (Matchroom) will be promoting for July. I would think that the November fight or whatever it will be, will be promoted by Sela.



“Myself and AJ, Tyson Fury, we’ll have a contract where (Alalshikh) is basically funding the fight. It’s up to him where it is.



“Now, he also wants to make history. He is not going to put it in some random place. He wants this to deliver for the fans what it is – which is the biggest fight in the history of our country. I am hopeful that the fight takes place in the UK.”



