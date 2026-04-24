Awoniyi Provides Assist As Forest Trounce Sunderland 5-0 To Ease Further Clear Of Relegation Zone

Taiwo Awoniyi provided an assist as Nottingham Forest thrash Sunderland 5-0 on Friday night, to ease themselves further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Awoniyi came on with just two minutes left in the game to set up his first assist in the Premier League this season.

Also in action for Forest was Ola Aina who saw action for 90 minutes and made his 17th English topflight appearance this term.

In the fifth minute of added time, Awoniyi set up Elliot Anderson who made it 5-0 for Forest, who have now established an eight-point gap to 18th-placed Tottenham, who only have five games left to play.



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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.17 1xbet X Draw 3.43 1xbet Sunderland AFC 2.447 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Wolverhampton under 2.5 goals Wolverhampton scored less than 2.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 home matches. Wolverhampton over 0.5 goals Wolverhampton scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Wolverhampton under 1.5 goals Wolverhampton scored less than 1.5 goals in the Premier League in 10 of the last 15 matches.

Aided by a shambolic defensive performance by Regis Le Bris’ men, Forest put the game to bed before the kettle for the half-time tea had even been filled with Trai Hume’s unfortunate own goal sparking a spectacular collapse amid which Chris Wood, Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus all scored inside six minutes before Anderson added a fifth at the death.

In the process, they extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games and inflicted the Black Cats’ heaviest defeat since their return to the top flight as they conceded four in successive fixtures.



By James Agberebi



