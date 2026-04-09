Awoniyi Vows To Give All Forest In Relegation Battle

Taiwo Awoniyi has pledged to play a key role in helping Nottingham Forest avoid relegation from the Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

The Tricky Trees currently occupy 16th position on the table, three points above the relegation zone.

Awoniyi has struggled for consistent playing time this season, with summer signing Igor Jesus being preferred ahead of him.

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Despite playing peripheral role at the club, the Nigeria international is determined to help Forest maintain their top-flight status.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Nottingham Forest 2.722 1xbet X Draw 3.43 1xbet Aston Villa 2.804 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Aston Villa win Aston Villa has won 3 of their last 5 meetings against Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest under 2.5 goals Nottingham Forest scored less than 2.5 goals in 12 of the last 15 matches. Nottingham Forest under 1.5 goals Nottingham Forest scored less than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches.

Awoniyi Keen To Help Forest

“I think these last seven games will be vital for the club. It’s not just about me; it’s about the entire squad—everyone understands our position and what is required of us,” Awoniyi stated.

”A relegation battle is something you never want to experience. When you consider the business side of the game, many people could lose their jobs, and the fans will be devastated. My only focus is doing whatever I can to make people happy; I will give my absolute best.”

The 28-year-old has scored two goals in 12 league appearances for Forest this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



