OFFICIAL: Robertson To Leave Liverpool At End Of Current Season

Liverpool have announced that Scottish international left back Andy Robertson will depart at the end of the current campaign.

The Reds confirmed Robertson’s departure in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Andy Robertson will bring his Reds career to an end at the conclusion of the current season.

“After nine hugely successful campaigns at Anfield, the Scotland captain will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

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“He will do so as a genuine Liverpool legend, having played a fundamental role in the successes of recent years over the course of his 373 appearances to date.

“Signed from Hull City in 2017, Robertson has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

“However, celebration of Robertson’s Liverpool legacy is firmly on hold until the conclusion of the campaign, with the No.26 fully focused on helping the Reds end 2025-26 as successfully as possible.”



