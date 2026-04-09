Arsenal Willing To Listen To Offers For Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for both Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the summer transfer window, with an £100m asking price set, according to the BBC (via GIVEMESPORT).

Both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly have struggled to cement themselves as guaranteed starters since they burst onto the scene with the Gunners.

Lewis-Skelly has lost his place at left-back to Riccardo Calafiori, while Nwaneri was sent out on loan to Marseille in the January transfer window.

Nwaneri has struggled during the last few weeks of his loan spell with Marseille, and he’s yet to establish himself as a regular for the French club.

Roberto De Zerbi’s sacking has impacted his game time, meaning it’s been a failed loan for the youngster so far.

Both players are believed to be attracting interest, and due to academy players counting as pure profit on the books, it would be a huge financial boost if Arsenal cashed in.

The Gunners are believed to be looking to receive in the region of £100m for Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly combined.

Sides in the top half of the Premier League are believed to be interested in signing Lewis-Skelly during the summer window, while Nwaneri is attracting interest from England and Borussia Dortmund.

It would be a bold move from Arsenal to offload two of their academy graduates, as it’s something that rarely goes down well with supporters.



