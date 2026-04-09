Policewoman Ukah Set For All-Nigerian PFL Africa Showdown With Osigwe

Ukah Set For Historic All-Nigerian Clash

Police corporal and unbeaten strawweight Juliet “Golden Bones” Ukah will share the cage with fellow Nigerian Jane “The Slayer” Osigwe in a women’s 115-pound showcase when PFL Africa returns to the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on April 10 for the Season 2 opener.

Their bout sits on a card headlined by bantamweight champion Nkosi “King” Ndebele against Italy’s Michele Clemente, with heavyweight contender Justin Clarke facing Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane in the co-main event.

Ukah’s Unbeaten Rise In PFL Africa

Ukah enters the week at 8-0 as a professional and 2-0 under the PFL Africa banner, with wins over South Africa’s Ceileigh Niedermayr and Egypt’s Maryam Gaber already on her record. She outpointed Niedermayr over three rounds in Cape Town in July 2025, then closed the year by stopping Gaber via first-round TKO at the Africa Finals in Cotonou, Benin.

Also Read: African Fighting Championship (AFC): Aiming to Transform Abuja into Africa’s Mixed Martial Arts Capital

Now 26, she is one of the most visible figures in the women’s game on the continent and was the first African-born female fighter to sign with the PFL.

From Late Call-Up To Continental Contender

The path that brought her here was improvised rather than planned. In 2022, Ukah agreed at short notice to replace another athlete on a card in Cameroon after being approached by Henry George, who would go on to lead the Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation. She admits she barely knew the rules at the time and briefly considered walking away from the opportunity, but she won that debut and has not lost since, adding victories in EFC, Imbgim FC and other African shows before PFL came calling.

Ukah Balances Police Career With MMA Dreams

Outside the cage, she serves as a corporal in the Nigeria Police Force since 2018, a career inspired by Chioma Ajunwa, the police officer who delivered Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal in the long jump at Atlanta 1996. The police also have an MMA program, “It’s so special, because yesterday we celebrated Police Day, so it’s a very special day for me. It’s like combining the force and the sport, so it’s a very special thing for me.

Ukah Eyes Big Impact For African Women In MMA

Speaking ahead of Pretoria, Ukah said the timing and platform add extra motivation. “I want to say it’s going to be a great, massive explosion, because it’s going to be something good that women in MMA in Africa are looking up to. It’s something we’re going to grow, and not just in Africa – we’re going to take over the continent and the world very soon,” She said.

“I would say, for example, I’m like a pioneer, an ambassador for all women in martial arts in Africa and Nigeria. It could be pressure, as you say, but for me it’s not pressure. It’s something that reminds me I need to work hard every day to keep that standard going and to find a way to keep myself going, no matter what comes up.”

Osigwe Brings Youth, Power And Momentum

Osigwe, 20, arrives at 5-3 with an interim title from African Knockout (AKO), the promotion launched by former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. She claimed the AKO women’s bantamweight interim belt by outpointing Morocco’s Sanaa Mandar last August in Abuja and brings a record built on pressure, forward movement and a high rate of TKO and KO finishes. Pretoria marks her PFL debut and a shift down to strawweight, where she will look to test Ukah’s composure with volume and pace.

Contrasting Styles Promise Fireworks In Pretoria

Ukah has shown a patient, kick-heavy approach, working behind leg kicks and counters while using strong takedown defence to keep fights standing over three rounds. Osigwe prefers to close distance, step into the pocket and throw in bunches, using aggression to force reactions and openings.

Ukah Welcomes Rising Nigerian Talents

On facing a fellow Nigerian, Ukah added: “It’s a great pleasure, not just having only me on the card but having other Nigerians too. It’s an honour because I started it, so starting it, it’s a joy for me to train others and also have others coming up. In case the opportunity comes and I go global, then I know that back home we have other Nigerians who are also competing at this level.”

Ukah Sends Calm Warning Ahead Of Fight

Ukah says she has not spent much time talking about Osigwe’s game publicly. “I don’t know much about my opponent,” she said. “I expect my fans to watch and believe I have come to give them an even better fighter than before.”

Also Read: MMA Superstar Ngannou Appointed PFL Africa Chairman

Her message for Osigwe was short and in line with the way she handles her work. “I don’t have much to say for my opponent, just make sure you are preparing well.”

Ukah Aims To Inspire Next Generation

Ukah finished by explaining how she hopes to become an inspiration for fans and women across all of Nigeria and Africa, “For the fans, I believe it’s not just going to be about me. There are going to be other girls flying the flag of Nigeria, both in the police and also as civilians. I believe it’s going to be a good thing.”



