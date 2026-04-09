Okonkwo Will Give Nwabali, Okoye Healthy Competition In Eagles –Ejiofor

Former Nigerian international Eric Ejiofor believes Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo will give healthy competition to Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye in the Super Eagles.



Okonkwo, who was born in Camden to Nigerian parents, previously featured for England across several youth levels during his time at Arsenal, including the Under-18 side.



Having switched allegiance to represent the Super Eagles, Ejiofor, in a chat with Brila FM, stated that Okonkwo’s addition to the senior national team will be a welcome development.

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He noted that with Nigeria now rebuilding for the 2030 World Cup, the Wrexham goalkeeper will put Nwabali and other goalkeepers on their toes.



“It’s a good one for the Nigerian team because we want a healthy competition for the position. For an additional goalkeeper, it will make everybody sit up.



“The goalkeeper coach will not have any issue because the goalkeeper that performs well in training will man the goal post. It’s an opportunity for us to see Okonkwo, and if he can become the number one, no problem.



“Once you don’t give your best in that position, then you know somebody else is there to claim that position from you. So it’s a good one for the Super Eagles.”



