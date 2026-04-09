NNL: Sporting Lagos, Akwa United Battle For NPFL Promotion

Sporting Lagos and Akwa United are locked in a fierce promotion battle in Conference B of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Sporting Lagos moved to the summit with 33 points following a hard-earned 1-0 victory Rovers FC at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Wednesday.

Akwa United sit in second position with 32 points.

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The two clubs fate will be decided on the final day of the season next week Wednesday.

Sporting Lagos will be away to Osun United on the final day.

Osun United are battling relegation, and must beat the visitors stand any chance of survival.

Akwa United face an away trip to Solution FC, a side playing only for pride at this stage.

By Adeboye Amosu



