NPFL: Nmesoma Optimistic Khalifat FC Can Escape Relegation

Nnorom Nmesoma is upbeat Kun Khalifat FC can maintain their top-flight status at the end of the season, Completesports.com reports.

The Owerri club currently occupy bottom spot on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table with 36 points from 33 matches.

Kun Khalifat FC stunned Nasarawa United 1-0 in their last league game.

With five matches remaining before the end of the campaign, Nmesoma is confident they can still turn things around.

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“As players we are in good spirit as we have been on a good run, so the confidence is high,” Nmesoma told the club’s media.

“We know that the stakes are high especially going into the five remaining fixtures in the NPFL.

“Everyone is going to go into the game fully focused and confident so we can do our best.”

Kun Khalifat will host Warri Wolves at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



