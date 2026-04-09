Onuachu: Winning Matches For Trabzonspor Better Than Personal Records

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has disclosed that he’s more concerned about helping Trabzonspor win matches than nursing personal achievements in the Turkish League.



The Nigerian international has started 24 of the club’s 25 league games, contributing 22 goals and two assists in 2,152 minutes.



Onuachu’s physical presence, aerial dominance, and finishing consistency have made him the focal point of the Black Sea club’s attack, turning him into one of the most feared forwards in Türkiye this season.

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Speaking with Takagazete, Onuachu stated that his priority is to help the club win their remaining matches in the league and hope for the best at the end of the season.



“We are having a great season, both as a team and as a coaching staff. Being at the top of the goalscoring charts is very important to me. I feel very happy.



“Right now, without making too many comments, we need to continue winning our matches. There’s a 4-point difference, and we have matches ahead. Let’s win, and the rest will be clear.”



