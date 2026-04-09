Lazio Set Price Tag For Dele-Bashiru

Serie A club Lazio are willing to sell Fisayo Dele-Bashiru this summer, Completesports.com reports.

The Biancolesti, according to Tuttomercato want between €15m and €18m for the attacking midfielder.

Dele-Bashiru arrived the Stadio Olimipco from Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor in 2024 for a fee in the region of €5m.

Read Also:Galatasaray Coach Hints At Early Injury Return For Osimhen

The Nigeria international has struggled for regular playing time at the club this season.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet ACF Fiorentina 2.404 1xbet X Draw 3.11 1xbet Lazio Rome 3.6 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights ACF Fiorentina -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against ACF Fiorentina, Lazio has lost by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 7 of the last 10 Lazio's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Halftime draw Lazio has drawn at halftime in 7 of their last 10 away matches.

The 24-year-old had been linked with a potential departure from the Rome-based club in January.

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is said to have approved his exit this summer.

Dele-has made 17 league appearances for La Biancolesti this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



