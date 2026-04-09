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    Lazio Set Price Tag For Dele-Bashiru

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Serie A club Lazio are willing to sell Fisayo Dele-Bashiru this summer, Completesports.com reports.

    The Biancolesti, according to Tuttomercato want between €15m and €18m for the attacking midfielder.

    Dele-Bashiru arrived the Stadio Olimipco from Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor in 2024 for a fee in the region of €5m.

    Read Also:Galatasaray Coach Hints At Early Injury Return For Osimhen

    The Nigeria international has struggled for regular playing time at the club this season.

    The 24-year-old had been linked with a potential departure from the Rome-based club in January.

    Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is said to have approved his exit this summer.

    Dele-has made 17 league appearances for La Biancolesti this season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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