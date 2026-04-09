Galatasaray Coach Hints At Early Injury Return For Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could make a swift return from injury, according to Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen is currently recuperating from the arm injury he sustained in a UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool last month.

It is expected that the Nigeria international will be available for the Intercontinental Derby with Fenerbahçe on April 26.

Buruk hinted that the 27-year-old could return to action before the game.

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“Osimhen has started running again. It will be difficult for him to return this weekend, but I think he could be included in the squad for the Gençlerbirliği match we’ll play the following week if conditions are right,” Buruk declared.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.675 1xbet X Draw 4.515 1xbet Fulham FC 5.07 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Fulham over 0.5 goals Fulham scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 Liverpool's home matches, both teams scored. Liverpool under 1.5 goals Liverpool scored less than 1.5 goals in the Premier League in 9 of the last 15 matches.

“We might even skip that and consider using him in the Fenerbahçe match instead.”

Galatasaray won 3-1 at Goztepe Wednesday to go four points clear of both Fenerbache and Trabzonspor in a tight Turkish Super Lig title race.

The Yellow and Reds will host Kocaelispor in their next game this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



