UCL: It Was A Good Result –Lookman Reacts To Atletico Madrid Win Vs Barca

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has expressed delight with Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 victory against Barcelona in the first-leg quarter-final of the Champions League.



Julian Alvarez whipped home the free kick, and Alexander Sorloth doubled their advantage with 20 minutes remaining to give Atletico a strong chance of reaching the semifinals.



Diego Simeone’s side, who have never won the competition, reached the 2014 and 2016 finals but were beaten by rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.



Reacting after the game, the Nigerian international, in a chat with TNT Sports, lauded the team’s performance against a Barca at Camp Nou.

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“It was a good result, the performance of the team, especially not to concede here. It shows the work everyone’s been doing and the togetherness.



“If you say so. You know especially scoring after they had a man sent off, that was key as well. Brilliant free-kick from Julián (Alvarez) and also the timing of Alex’s (Alexander Sørloth) goal in the second half was also good.



“They are a top team of course, in situations they put you in. Difficult moments but we dug in together.It’s going to be a massive challenge, massive game. we know that. Calm heads, for sure. We’ll take each game as it comes.



“It has been nice, it has been great actually, long may it continue.”



Atletico knocked Barca out of the Copa del Rey in the semifinals in March, and this was the second of three meetings between the sides in a space of two weeks.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 3.875 1xbet X Draw 0 1xbet FC Barcelona 1.867 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona win FC Barcelona has won 3 of their last 4 away meetings against Atletico Madrid. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 FC Barcelona's away matches, both teams scored. FC Barcelona over 0.5 goals FC Barcelona scored more than 0.5 goals in 9 of the last 10 away matches.



