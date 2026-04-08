UCL: Lookman Helps Atletico Overcome Barcelona 2-0 At Camp Nou As PSG Beat Liverpool

Ademola Lookman was in action for Atletico Madrid who defeated 10 men Barcelona 2-0 at the Camp Nou, in their UEFA Champions League first leg encounter.

Lookman was in the starting lineup before going off in the 60th minute, as Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth’s goals earned Atletico a commanding lead over Barcelona.

The LaLiga leaders were on top in the all-Spanish tie at Camp Nou before Pau Cubarsi was sent off for bringing down Atletico’s Giuliano Simeone, who was through on goal.

Alvarez whipped home the free-kick and Sorloth doubled their advantage with 20 minutes remaining to give Atletico a strong chance of reaching the semifinals.

Barcelona semifinalists last season, need to make a huge comeback next Tuesday in Madrid if they are to stand a chance of lifting the trophy they last won in 2015.

Also Read: Arsenal Are The Most Solid Team In The Champions League —Henry

Atletico knocked Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey in the semifinals in March and this was the second of three meetings between the sides in a space of a fortnight.

In the other quarter-final fixture champions Paris Saint-Germain also recorded a 2-0 win against struggling Liverpool.

Desire Doue and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia were the scorers for PSG, who accounted for Liverpool’s ouster from the competition last season.

By James Agberebi



