Gusau Confident Super Eagles Will Retain Unity Cup Title

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau is optimistic the Super Eagles will retain the Unity Cup title.

Nigeria, Zimbabwe, India, and Jamaica will compete at the 2026 edition of the international friendly tournament.

Eric Chelle’s side will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the first semi-final on Tuesday, 26 May.

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“The Nigeria Football Federation is pleased with another opportunity to see the Super Eagles compete at the highly exciting and entertaining Unity Cup Tournament” Gusau said.

“As perennial champions, the Super Eagles will look to retain their title again this summer, even as they will not underrate the other participating teams viz India, Jamaica and Zimbabwe.

” The tournament promises to be explosive and that is the setting in which the Super Eagles thrive best.”

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles won the maiden edition of the Unity Cup in 2004.



