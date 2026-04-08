Unity Cup: Super Eagles To Face Zimbabwe In Opening Fixture

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will do battle with the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the opening fixture of the 2026 Unity Cup, Completesports.com.

According to the organisers, the game will be played at the Valley , home ground of Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, 26 May, 2026.

It will serve as rematch of their intense 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounters.

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With the memories of those hard-fought qualifiers still fresh, the Super Eagles and the Warriors will look to settle the score on neutral ground.

Jamaica will take on India in the semi-final, a fixture that promises to be as much a spectacle in the stands as it is on the pitch.

The third-place play-off and the final will also be played at the Valley on Saturday, 30 May, 2026.

The Super Eagles won the last edition of the international friendly tournament, edging past Jamaica 5-4 on friendlies.

By Adeboye Amosu



