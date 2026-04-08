Ex-Real Madrid Coach In Race For Black Stars Job

Ghana is closing in on a new head coach for the Black Stars, with three high-profile names emerging as frontrunners to take over the senior national team.

According to Citi Sports, sources indicate that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to make a final decision from a shortlist that includes former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz, Portugal’s Euro 2016 winning coach Fernando Santos, and former Portugal international Paulo Bento.

The search for a new coach follows the sacking of Otto Addo, following a string of poor results culminating in recent losses to Austria and Germany.

All three candidates bring significant international experience. Queiroz has managed several national teams, including Portugal and Iran, and is widely respected for his tactical discipline.

Also Read: Ghana FA Contact Former Morocco Coach Regragui For Vacant Black Stars Job

Santos offers a proven track record at the highest level while Bento, a former South Korea coach, is also known for his structured and possession-based approach.

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With the World Cup looming in June, Citi Sports understands the Ghanaian federation is leaning towards a short-term appointment.

As a result, whoever is named from the three-man shortlist is expected to take charge of the team only for the duration of the World Cup campaign.

Sources further indicate that the current head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, Hervé Renard, is highly admired by stakeholders and is being strongly considered for the role on a long-term basis once his stint with Saudi Arabia comes to an end.

The decision signals a two-phase approach by the GFA, an immediate fix to stabilise the team ahead of the World Cup, followed by a more strategic, long-term rebuild aimed at restoring the Black Stars to their former strength on the global stage.

The GFA is expected to conclude consultations with the government before announcing the final choice, a decision that could shape the future of Ghana football as the Black Stars aim to regain their competitive edge on the global stage.



