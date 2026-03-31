Ghana FA Contact Former Morocco Coach Regragui For Vacant Black Stars Job

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reportedly made contact with former Morocco head coach Walid Regragui for the vacant Black Stars coaching job, according to ghanasoccernet.com.

Black Stars are currently without a substantive trainer following the sacking of Otto Addo on the back of the teams’ unimpressive results during the March international break.

Otto Addo, who returned for a second stint with the Black Stars, was relieved of his duties by the Ghana FA following a back-to-back defeats to Austria and Germany in international friendly matches.

Ghana succumbed to a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna on Friday, followed by a 2-1 loss to Germany in Stuttgart on Monday evening.

Per reports, the domestic football governing is exploring experienced options to take charge of the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with Regragui, who recently parted ways with Morocco emerging as a leading candidate.

Also Read: Ghana Sports Minister Backs Inclusion Of Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi In Black Stars Squad

The Moroccan tactician, who gained widespread acclaim for guiding Morocco to a historic semi-final finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is believed to be on the radar as Ghana looks to reset and rebuild.

Regragui’s reputation has soared in recent years due to his tactical discipline, strong man-management skills, and ability to get the best out of his squad on the biggest stage. His success with Morocco, where he led a disciplined and resilient side to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals, has made him one of the most sought-after coaches on the continent.

The Black Stars, four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions, are aiming to restore their standing as one of the continent’s football powerhouses ahead of upcoming World Cup tournament.

While no official agreement, discussions are said to be ongoing, with the GFA keen to appoint a coach capable of delivering immediate impact and long-term stability.

His potential arrival would mark a bold statement of intent from Ghana, as the federation looks to bring in a coach with proven international pedigree and a track record of success on the global stage.

Regragui is considered as one of the top coaches on the African continent, having steered Morocco to the 2022 World Cup semifinals and also securing the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.



