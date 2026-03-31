Okoye Always Want To Play At High Level –Inler

Udinese’s technical director, Gökhan Inler, has disclosed that Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye’s dream has always been to play at a high level.



Inler made this known on the backdrop of his impressive performance against Iran in a four-nation tournament last Friday.



Speaking with Tutto Mercato Web, Inler stated he has always kept watch of Okoye’s performance for club and country.



He noted that the Nigerian international knows he has to prove his worth in the national team.

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“You should ask him [Okoye] what we’re doing. We are working closely together; a goalkeeper like him must always play at a very high level,” the Swiss said in quotes revealed by Tutto Mercato Web.



“The important thing is to talk individually with the players, so you can get deeper. With Maduka, it was like that, every week, with the goalkeepers’ trainer, with the coach, we’re working a lot.



“It’s important to give confidence to him, he has to give something in terms of communication, he’s slowly growing up, he’s also gone to the national team, he knows he has to prove in every game.



“I always keep up with him. When I see signs in the opposite direction, I have to direct them immediately because there are still 8 games and I want to do better than last year,” the 41-year-old concluded.



